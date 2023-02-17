Walker Independence S01E12 Promo Previews Jared Padalecki Appearance We have previews for the final two Season 1 episodes of The CW's Walker Independence, including a look at Jared Padalecki's appearance.

With only two episodes left to go in The CW's Katherine McNamara & Matt Barr-starring Walker Independence, we have an overview & preview images for S01E12 "How We Got Here" to pass along to you as well as an overview for the season finale, S01E13 "Let Him Hang." But it's next week's episode that we're highlighting in this update because, as you're about to see from the following promo below (and spoiled by these screencaps), "How We Got Here" will feature an appearance from Walker star & franchise executive producer, Jared Padalecki. Don't believe us? Take a look:

Walker Independence Season 1 Episode 12 "How We Got Here": SANCTUARY – Through a series of letters Gus (Philemon Chambers) writes to his late wife, the origin stories of Abby (Kat McNamara), Hoyt (Matt Barr), Kate (Katie Findlay), Kai (Lawrence Kao), Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), and Tom (Greg Hovanessian) are revealed along with the role each played in each other's destiny. The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Nicki Renna and directed by Sheelin Choksey.

Walker Independence Season 1 Episode 13 "Let Him Hang": SEASON FINALE – With Gus (Philemon Chambers) clinging to life, Abby (Kat McNamara), Hoyt (Matt Barr), Kate (Katie Findlay), and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) stop at nothing to expose Tom's (Greg Hovanessian) true nature and end the Davidson reign over Independence once and for all. The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Nicki Renna and directed by Yangzom Brauen.

The CW's Walker Independence is from CBS Studios with a teleplay written by Seamus Kevin Fahey from a story co-written by him and Anna Fricke of Pursued By a Bear. Both serve as executive producers along with Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback and Laura Terry of Pursued by a Bear. Larry Teng serves as executive producer and director on the pilot.