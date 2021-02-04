Walker: Jared Padalecki Honors S02 Renewal; E03 "Bobble Head" Preview

While Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) may still be trying to make sense of his life in front of the camera, this week's been a pretty good one for The CW's Walker behind the scenes. On Wednesday, the network not only announced that the series would be returning for a second season (along with 11 other series) but also that it was upping the first season's episode order by another five. One person who didn't waste any time celebrating and showing his appreciation was Padalecki, who took to Instagram to spread the news and send a message to everyone who helped craft the series. "Couldn't be prouder to announce we've been picked up for our second season today," Padalecki wrote. "Grateful for the support from our friends at [The CW], our hardworking crew, cast and most especially y'all for the tremendous support. Ready to saddle up for this ride and give you all I've got. Big love from Texas."

Now here's a look at the preview images for this week's episode "Bobble Head," which finds Cordell catching up on old times and having a relatively drama-free hour with his returning best friend Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr). Of course, we're kidding! We're expecting Hoyt to be walking that "moral gray line' that's bound to get Cordell into trouble at a time when that's the last thing he needs- especially now.

Now here's a look at this week's episode- with The CW's Walker returning Thursday night:

Walker Season 1, Episode 3 "Bobble Head": MATT BARR GUEST STARS AS WALKER'S CHILDHOOD BEST FRIEND – Walker's (Jared Padalecki) life gets more complicated when his childhood best friend, Hoyt Rawlins (guest star Matt Barr), returns to town. Abeline (Molly Hagan) is thrilled to have Hoyt home but Geri (guest star Odette Annable) has conflicted feelings for her ex-boyfriend. Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) has her suspicions about the real reason Hoyt returned to town. The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and directed by Randy Zisk

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files").

Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

