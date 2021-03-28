Walker: Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki: Embrace the Silver

With The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker back in production and returning with all-new episodes in a little less than two weeks (and recently renewed for a second season) with the stormy "Fine is a Four Letter Word" (more on that in a minute), we thought we'd check to see how things are going. Apparently, it's going gray- or at least, Padalecki is. Now before you jump on us, we're not the ones bringing it up- Padalecki did by posting an image of him getting some gray dyed before resuming filming, with the caption, "friendly words of advice: don't get old." It sounds like the moment was a bit of a "back-down-to-reality" moment for the actor, but for whatever our opinion is worth? It works because it gives a sense of mature-yet-dangerous, that you can still kick ass but you'll do it with a well-thought-out plan. Hell, we embrace our gray- but Padalecki doesn't need to take our word for it. Not when he has someone who's learned to master "The Art of the Gray" offering support.

As the SPN family has known for years, just because they're on different shows doesn't mean the cast still isn't watching out for each other. Padalecki's Supernatural dad Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) is a perfect example, sliding into the comments section of Padalecki's post to offer some sage advice: learn to stop worrying and love the silver. Because in the end, the silver wins:

Now here's a look at the promo and overview for the next episode, "Fine is a Four Letter Word"- with The CW's Walker returning on Thursday, April 1:

Walker Season 1, Episode 8 "Fine is a Four Letter Word": A TORNADO HITS AUSTIN – A tornado touches down in Austin and it's all hands on deck to keep the kids and community safe. Walker (Jared Padalecki), Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) rush to the school where Stella (Violet Brinson), August (Kale Culley) and Ruby (guest star Madelyn Kientz) are at a school dance. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) and Abeline (Molly Hagan) stop at a store for supplies where old memories resurface and the two are forced to discuss their marriage. Meanwhile, Liam (Keegan Allen) and Bret (guest star Alex Landi) get trapped in an elevator and everything Liam has been carrying on his shoulders gets the best of him and he makes a rash decision. Written by Katherine Alyse and directed by Stacey K. Black.

