Walker Prequel Pilot Director Shares Look at Matt Barr on Horseback

When it comes to the pilot for The CW's Jared Padalecki-executive producing prequel series Walker: Independence, the past few weeks have been a mix of casting news and location scouting updates from the pilot director & executive producer Larry Teng (Nancy Drew, Elementary). But now things are getting really interesting with Teng checking in via social media to let fans of the original series looking to learn more of its backstory that filming has begun…

Set in the late 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby & Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Findlay's Kate is a burlesque dancer who is also a federal agent, in town to investigate the secret workings of Independence… and she's got her sharply observant eye on the new sheriff in town. Now here's a look at Teng's tweet from earlier today noting that work on the pilot was underway along with a brief clip of series star Barr on horseback and getting into Hoyt Rawlins mode:

Here we go folks… #WalkerIndependence #WIndy (PS … I appreciate this entire fandom, but would appreciate other accounts not copy my media and treat as their own posts. Thanks!) pic.twitter.com/Ixekrw61El — Larry Teng (@larryteng) March 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Along with Barr & McNamara, the cast for the prequel series also includes series regulars Philemon Chambers, Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian, Justin Johnson Cortez, and Katie Findlay. Larry Teng (Nancy Drew, Elementary) is directing and executive producing the pilot. Padalecki & Seamus Fahey will executive produce alongside showrunner Anna Fricke and Laura Terry via Pursued By a Bear, as well as Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Studios will serve as the studio.