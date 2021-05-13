Walker Season 1 Episode 11 Preview: Hoyt's Return Complicates Things

There's nothing like a kiss between Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Geri (Odette Annable) to complicate things heading into this week's episode of The CW's Walker. But just in case that wasn't complicating things enough from an emotional standpoint, a returning Hoyt (Matt Barr) is there to further mix things up. It doesn't help when Cordell's own mother Abeline (Molly Hagan) is one of those excited to see him back. "When you're raising your own children there's you in them, so chances are you're passing on your buttons to them. But Hoyt's from somebody else," Hagan explained to EW. "If Hoyt acts out, I know that's not a reflection on me. If Cordell does something, that's a reflection on me." On top of that, Hoyt's a kid who liked spending time with his "mom"- with Hagen adding, "[Hoyt] wants to hang out with me! I don't see Liam or Cordell doing that!" Now here's your look at the preview images for this week's episode:

Now here's a look at the promo, episode overview, and sneak preview for Thursday night's episode, "Freedom":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 1×11 Promo "Freedom" (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ldw_osnttvk)

Walker Season 1, Episode 11 "Freedom": HOYT COMES HOME – Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Geri (guest star Odette Annable) are both unsure of their feelings for each other after their kiss and things get very complicated when Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr) comes home from prison. However, the welcome home party is interrupted when Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Walker get word that Clint West (guest star Austin Nichols) is on the run. The episode was written by Geri Carillo and directed by Alex Pillai.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Season 1 Episode 11 | Welcome Back Hoyt Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laF-WXt9bmg)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.