Walker Season 1 Episode 2 Preview: Can Cordell Make Up for Lost Time?

Heading into the second episode of The CW's Walker, Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker was able to get the professional side of his life back into some kind of order. On one hand, that's a good thing- but on the other? It kinda speaks to the biggest issue his friends and family had with him before his wife (Genevieve Padalecki) was murdered: he lived too much for his job and not for himself. That's why "Back in the Saddle" looks to be the biggest challenge yet: reconnecting with a family that feels he abandoned them when they needed him most. A family that already has a father figure in their lives in the form of Liam (Keegan Allen). As you're about to see in the following preview images, promo, and episode overview, things are going to get a little tense and very awkward.

Now here's a look at this week's episode, "Back in the Saddle"- with The CW's Walker returning Thursday night:

Walker Season 1, Episode 2 "Back in the Saddle": WALKER TRIES TO RECONNECT WITH HIS CHILDREN — Walker (Jared Padalecki) continues to try to reconnect with his family but finds that his kids have developed new routines with Liam (Keegan Allen). Back at work, Captain James (Coby Bell) tells Walker he needs to get recertified to be a Ranger, but old memories of Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) hinder his progress. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigates a suspicious fire. The episode was written by Anna Fricke and directed by Steve Robin

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files").

Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), and Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.