Walker Season 2 E02: Supernatural Reunion; Lindsey Morgan's Finals Eps

Heading into the second episode of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker Season 2, the fans have a bit of an emotional "mixed bag" to deal with. On one hand, this week's episode "The One Who Got Away" sees Richard Speight Jr. reuniting once again with his Supernatural co-star Padalecki as he returns to helm another episode (having previously directed "Dig"). But on the not-so-great side, viewers also know that they're counting the episodes down until Lindsey Morgan (Micki Ramirez) departs the series (though could potentially return in a guest star capacity). It was announced last week that Morgan was leaving the series for "personal reasons" and that Padalecki; series developer, executive producer & showrunner Anna Fricker; the network, and CBS Studios all offered their support.

"After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so," Morgan said in a statement when news of her departure was first announced. "The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best." With waves of good luck and positive vibes heading Morgan's way, here's a look at the preview images (including some behind the scenes), overview, and promo for "The One Who Got Away":

Walker Season 2 Episode 2 "The One Who Got Away": RICHARD SPEIGHT JR. DIRECTS – Walker (Jared Padalecki) has concerns over Micki (Lindsey Morgan) going too deep undercover and wants to keep a close eye on her and the possible new informant. Captain James (Coby Bell) and the new District Attorney work together trying to close the case to bring Micki home. Stella (Violet Brinson) and Colton Davidson (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) team up to solve a mystery while under the watchful eye of Trey (Jeff Pierre) and come across an interesting obstacle on their way home. Richard Speight Jr. directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 2×02 Promo "The One That Got Away" (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVXDmA2NV5M)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.