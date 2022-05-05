Walker Season 2 E16 Preview: It's Abeline & Bonham's Anniversary!

Welcome back to our weekly preview (minus breaks, of course) of the second season of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker, and this week's episode S02E16 "Champagne Problems" brings a time for celebrating. And what better occasion to honor than Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham's (Mitch Pileggi) anniversary, right? So the family is looking to pull out all of the stops for some serious fun, and yet we can't shake this feeling that Cordell (Padalecki) won't be getting the episode off… as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo for tonight's chapter:

Walker Season 2 Episode 16 "Champagne Problems": RAISE A GLASS TO FAMILY – The Walkers pull out all the stops to celebrate Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham's (Mitch Pileggi) anniversary. Cassie (Ashley Reyes) finds a piece of her past and Cordell (Jared Padalecki) needs a favor from Geri (Odette Annable). Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Casey Fisher and Blythe Ann Johnson

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), Dave Annable (What/If), and Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.