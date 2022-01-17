Walker/SPN, Yellowjackets, TWD & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 17 Jan 22

We don't have to be ordinary/Make your best mistakes/'Cause we don't have the time to be sorry/So baby, be the life of the party/I'm tellin' you to take your shot, it might be scary/Hearts are gonna break/'Cause we don't have the time to be sorry/So baby, be the life of the party… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Shawn Mendes for "Life of the Party" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Netflix's The Witcher, The CW's Walker, AMC's The Walking Dead, The CW's Batwoman, HBO Max's Peacemaker, WWE & Mustafa Ali, and more! And here's a wrap-up of our reviews from the past day- Showtime's Yellowjackets, FOX's Batman: The Animated Series, and Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, January 17, 2022:

The Walking Dead: Angela Kang Revisits Richonne with New BTS Insights

Jared Padalecki Says Walker Can Thank Supernatural For Mitch Pileggi

The Witcher Showrunner: "I Am Very Sorry to Those Who I've Hurt"

Mustafa Ali Has Requested His Release From WWE

Batwoman S03E09 Preview: Sure You Want to "Meet Your Maker", Mary?

Peacemaker: Batman Joke More Like "You Are What You (Don't) Eat"

America's Funniest Home Videos Honoring Original Host Bob Saget

The Witcher: Sexists Be Damned! The Show Isn't Feminist Enough!

And here's our round-up of reviews from the past 24-hours, including Showtime's Yellowjackets, FOX's Batman: The Animated Series, and Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett:

Yellowjackets Season 1 Finale Review: Coronation Of The Antler Queen

Batman: The Animated Series Rewind Review Looks At S01E03 Heart of Ice

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Daimyo Another Day

