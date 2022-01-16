The Walking Dead: Angela Kang Revisits Richonne with New BTS Insights

With AMC's The Walking Dead set to return for "Part 2" of its 11th & final season next month, viewers' attentions are focused on what life will be like for our survivors in the Commonwealth as well as what the future has in store for the franchise. So with that in mind, series showrunner Angela Kang took a moment on Sunday to put things on pause and take us back in time to Season 6 Episode 10 "The Next World." Mor specifically, to that moment when "Richonne" was officially born. Yup, the scene where Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) finally give in to their feelings. And all it took for Kang to share a look back at the script as well as some behind-the-scenes intel on the episode's production.

Responding to a request for a new look at "Richonne," Kang shared an image that was previously released but then followed it up with a promise of fresh content still to come- and she didn't disappoint. In the tweet that followed, Kang shared another look at Lincoln & Gurira as well as how now-TWD COO Scott M. Gimple broached the idea of having Rick and Michonne kiss in this episode:

2/ This was from Season 6, Ep 10: "The Next World." I wrote the script w/ @WholeSpoon. @ScottMGimple told us, "hey, we should have Rick & Michonne kiss. It'd be cool if it started out really casual, like friends hanging out that turns into something more" (paraphrasing) pic.twitter.com/RDlaqKdLMN — Angela Kang 강효신 (@angelakang) January 16, 2022

From there, Kang shared a look at her "fan fic" first draft of the scene, followed by a look at Gimple's "polishing" of the scene for the final production draft version of script:

And for those of you looking to start a campaign to release some footage that never made the cut, Kang teases that there was footage from the shoot "that makes me blush" and that the final cut was influenced by Gurira, who urged the take where she laughs to be the one that hits the screens.

Now here's a look back at the teaser honoring the long journey that Norman Reedus's Daryl has taken (though is anyone else wondering why it was on the "Missing/Have You Seen?" board?):

Here's a look back at one of the first official images released for the series' upcoming return, with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) looking like she's done running and is ready to put an end to the Reapers once and for all (sorry, Leah):

And here's a look at the first teaser for The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 followed by a look at the most recent overview, with the long-running AMC series set to return on Sunday, February 20, at 9 pm ET/8 CT (with new episodes premiering early on AMC+ all season long):

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.