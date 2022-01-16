Mustafa Ali Has Requested His Release From WWE

WWE SmackDown star Mustafa Ali just posted on his Twitter that he is requesting his release from WWE. This would be the latest in a string of WWE stars who have either requested their release from their contract with the company or have refused to resign with them and have taken their talents to other promotions. Ali has been involved in professional wrestling since 2003 and has been under contract with WWE since 2016.

In a tweet this afternoon, Ali (real name Adeel Alam) stated that he is requesting his release from WWE. The announcement came in the form of an attached video, which had music playing over a statement he had written, reading "I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working for WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE. Mustafa Ali"

i am requesting my release from wwe pic.twitter.com/Q1QP8SA5zV — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 16, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Mustafa Ali has had a very up and down run in WWE. He first appeared for the company in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic Tournament before appearing in NXT to team with Lince Dorado in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. From there he became a regular on 205 Live and faced Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at Wrestlemania 34.

In 2018 he was called up to the SmackDown brand, where he worked programs with Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, and others and was positioned as a bright young babyface. Ali claims he was scheduled to win the 2019 Money In The Bank Ladder Match, but the finish was changed right before the match to have Brock Lesnar win instead and secure the Championship opportunity.

After a seven-month TV absence, he switched to Raw in the Summer of 2020 and that Fall, turned heel when he revealed himself as the leader of the Retribution faction. While that seemed like the start of a big new push for Ali, the group was a non-starter and between their odd presentation, questionable motives, and terrible booking, the whole thing was dead in a matter of months.

After being drafted to SmackDown late last year, Mustafa Ali was last seen at WWE Crown Jewel in October in a losing effort to Mansoor and then being knocked out with a kick by Karate Olympian Tareg Hamedi. If granted his release, who knows what the future holds for Mustafa Ali? While he's still young and he has a lot of potential, it seems from his statement today as if he might be done with wrestling in general and wants to do other things. That's all up to him and hopefully, whatever he does, he's happy and successful.