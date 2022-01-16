Jared Padalecki Says Walker Can Thank Supernatural For Mitch Pileggi

Before a look at this week's episode of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker that finds Walker (Padalecki) and the family's world rocked by a shocking shooting, Padalecki is letting fans in on how his old "stomping grounds" led to Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) to joining Walker as Bonham Walker. During a recent interview with EW (which you can check out a clip from below), Padalecki explains how when they were first putting together the series 2-3 years ago, there was a one-page description of what Walker should be about. And when Padalecki read the part about Walker's father, Pileggi was the first name that came to mind. During Padalecki's 15-season run with Jensen Ackles on Supernatural, Pileggi played Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) Winchester's grandfather on their mother Mary Winchester's (Samantha Smith) side (as well as the demon Azazel).

In the clip below, Padalecki jokes how he pitched the role on Walker to Pileggi by telling him he was de-aging him by giving Pileggi the chance to play his father and not his grandfather this time. We also learn how Texas' "Snowpocalypse" resulted in Pileggi staying at the Padalecki home for a week or so, and if you need another reason? Yup, we've got Padalcki offering up a Pileggi impersonation:

In the following preview images for "Two Points for Honesty," emotions and tensions run high after Captain James is shot, leaving Walker in charge and facing a ton of questions that will need to be answered fast:

Walker Season 2 Episode 8 "Two Points for Honesty": CAPTAIN JAMES IS SHOT – While setting up protective detail on Trey (Jeff Pierre), Captain James (Coby Bell) is shot and left in critical condition. Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes on the role of interim Captain and turns to an unlikely source for help. Bosede Williams directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson.

And just in case you missed it, Padalecki is teaming with creator, executive producer & showrunner Anna Fricke, and executive producers Seamus Fahey, Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore to develop the prequel origin story Walker: Independence. Written by Fahey from a story by Fahey and Fricke, the spinoff is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Padalecki & Fahey will executive produce alongside Fricke and Laura Terry via Pursued By a Bear, as well as Lin and Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Studios will serve as the studio.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwjMZ8_3Lno)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.