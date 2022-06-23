Walker Star Jared Padalecki Teases Season 2 Finale; New Preview Images

With tonight bringing what looks to be a firey season finale to The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker, we have the series star offering viewers some clues as to what they can expect by the time the credits roll on S02E20 "Something's Missing." First thing? Padalecki makes it clear that the episode will bring answers- and more questions. "It's not dissimilar to our season 1 finale, where we get a lot of unexpected answers and our characters heal, but there's also more questions, which is so much like life — you get some answers and it brings up more questions," Padalecki explained to EW. "It's certainly a chance for the Walker family at large to find out some stuff they had wrong, some stuff they had right, and some stuff they weren't even aware of."

The idea of season-long, over-arching mysteries being answered before branching off into new questions is a practice that's found a fan in Padalecki. "I like not asking random questions as an audience just for the sake of asking questions. I like to answer questions. I like to figure out the puzzle along with the audience, which requires us to kind of wrap it up and not just keep asking the same questions over and over and over again for years and years," Padalecki explained. "One of the things we really set out to do with 'Walker' from the get was make it more of a show about life and family, and not just blood family, which I had a taste of on 'Supernatural' — or had a buffet of on 'Supernatural.' [Laughs] This version of 'Walker' is meant more to mirror the way life goes for the majority of human beings and so they have a problem, they try and fix it, and they fix it and they realize there's another problem. And 'fix' is maybe the wrong word, but they try to come to some resolution and the resolution's always imperfect."

Walker Season 2 Episode 20 "Something's Missing": SEASON FINALE – Gale (guest star Paula Marshall) coming clean to Geri (Odette Annable) about the past forces Cordell (Jared Padalecki) to relive a part of his he'd buried long ago, and Trey (Jeff Pierre) considers Captain James' (Coby Bell) latest offer. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), Dave Annable (What/If), and Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.