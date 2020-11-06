Walker Teaser: Jared Padalecki Offers Cordell's Tragic Backstory

Even with Supernatural blazing off down the road for its final time on November 19th, that doesn't mean fans will be without their Jared Padalecki fix for long. Once the holiday season wraps up, The CW's reimagining of the popular Chuck Norris-starring series Walker, Texas Ranger will be heading to our screens- and how we're getting our first listen of Padalecki as Walker. In the clip, Padalecki's Cordell Walker explains how he always chose "duty over family"- that is, until the day came where the choice was made for him.

To get your first listen of Padalecki offering a glimpse into his heartbreaking backstory, check out the teaser for Walker below- with the series set to premiere January 21, 2021:

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"). Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

The cast also includes Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), and Odette Annable (Supergirl). Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.