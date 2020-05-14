Walker: The CW Series Set for January 2021; Key Art, Synopsis Released

As productions across the pop culture landscape slowly begin to look at when they can resume work, The CW released their Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 schedules. Not-so-good news? This fall is going to be a little light on new, scripted content. The good news? If everyone plays nice and does what they're told, we could be looking at getting fresh dramatic content stating January 2021. That includes Jared Padalecki's reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger". Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), and Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), and now we have an official series synopsis and key art to go with the news:

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"). Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore and Jared Padalecki. Walker is from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback.