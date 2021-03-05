Walker Trailer: Cordell's "Tough Life" Is Getting A Whole Lot Tougher

Five episodes into the first season of The CW's Walker and it appears Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) is starting to get some level of control back to his life. On the professional front, he's beginning to establish a bond of trust with his partner Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan)- though that's a road that still needs a bit more traveling down. Personally, he's beginning to reconnect with a family he barely knew. So there's no reason to assume anything could go wrong- right? Well, there's this one problem- one which is highlighted at the end of the following teaser "Tough Life." Because it looks like after everyone told him he was wrong and to move on, it seems like not everything is as clear-cut about his wife's (Genevieve Padalecki) death as everyone wants him to believe.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for The CW's Walker, returning next Thursday, March 11, with the Casey Fisher and Paula Sabbaga-written and Amyn Kaderali-directed episode "Bar None":

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.