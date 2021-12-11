WandaVision: Did Those Season Finale Magical Runes Find A "Way Home"?

When it comes to Marvel Studios and Disney+'s award-winning series WandaVision, discussions of a second season getting into kind of a weird territory. That's because while the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring series kinda-sorta has new "seasons" on the way, just not in the way we're used to. For example, Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her role as Agatha Harkness and rejoining EP & head writer Jac Schaefer for the spinoff series Agatha: House of Harkness. And then there's the matter of Olsen's big-screen return as Wanda for the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And now we're learning where else that WandaVision shine might be showing up, courtesy of one of the newest teasers for Spider-Man: No Way Home (and thanks to Sony Picture India for posting). Basically, Tom Holland's Peter Parker aka Spider-Man goes to Doctor Strange to help him get his secret identity back. Multiverse-based shenanigans result as the film sets up "Multiverse of Madness" nicely, but then there's this moment:

Aside from the fact that magical runes always look cool and/or creepy, they should also look pretty familiar for those who checked out the finale of WandaVision (which we're assuming is most of you, unless there is a decent percentage of folks out there who have issues with saying goodbye). During the magical smackdown between Agatha & Wanda when Agatha attempts to take Wanda's powers, we see runes appear as Wanda presents Agatha from her using her magical powers and eventually binding her back to being "Agnes" before heading off for some Darkhold studying. Here's a screencap collage as a reminder:

So what does this mean for Spider-Man: No Way Home? Could easily see Olsen making a guest appearance (have to love all of the opportunities that end-credits & post-credits scenes bring). But what could this mean for the greater "WandaVision" universe? We're expecting there to be some serious ramifications from "Multiverse of Madness" in Agatha: House of Harkness. And with it being clear by the time WandaVision wrapped that there were more than enough question marks waiting to be answered, a second season wouldn't be that large of a creative leap. Of course, this all depends on Wanda's fate at the end of the 2022 film. But a second season of WandaVision could end up being something as dramatically & ground-breakingly different from the first season as the series was from what Marvel Studios offered prior to its premiere. Now here's a look at the teaser mentioned earlier for Spider-Man: No Way Home: