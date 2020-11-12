WandaVision Sets January 2021 Premiere; New Images, Motion Poster

It's not like we didn't see it coming, but Marvel Studios and Disney+ made it official on Thursday: the Paul BettanyElizabeth Olsen-starring live-action series WandaVision will hit streaming screens next year- on January 15, 2021, to be precise. To mark the occasion, the streaming service released four new preview images as well as a new motion poster that offers a look into the "idealized suburban life" that Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany) find themselves in- which means you know something's wrong. Directed by Matt Shakman and with Jac Schaeffer as head writer, here's your fresh look at Wanda, Vision, and some friends (???):

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.
Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.
Kathryn Hahn as Agnes in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.
Paul Bettany as Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Now here's a look at the new motion poster released to announce the series' 2021 debut- along with some new glimpses of our duo in some "interesting" sitcom scenes (one look exactly like it was from Family Ties or Growing Pains):

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sj9J2ecsSpo

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Paul Bettany is Vision and Elizabeth Olsen is Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.

