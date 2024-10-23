Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, rob mcelhenney, ryan reynolds, wrexham

Want Your Very Own "Ryan Reynolds" to Love? Rob McElhenney Can Help

In honor of Ryan Reynolds' birthday, Rob McElhenney & Best Friends are giving you a chance to have "Ryan Reynolds" be a part of your family.

Friends and Wrexham AFC co-chairs Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool & Wolverine) have been engaging in a running birthday prank war for the past couple of years. Each finds great ways to twist the knife on the other (in the name of a good laugh, of course) while also helping to raise money for worthy causes and doing some serious good along the way. After Reynolds took his "Titanic" shot earlier this year (more on that in a minute), it was McElhenney's turn – and it's a good one.

Working in conjunction with Best Friends (Save Them All), McElhenney is giving fans a chance to love and care for Ryan Reynolds in their very own home. Okay, let's clarify (because we don't want people getting excited and/or concerned about having to litterbox or newspaper-train Reynolds not to poop on the sofa) – a number of adoptable dogs and cats from across the country (as well as some Sanctuary animals, including donkeys, pigs, goats, rabbits, ducks, parrots, a horse, a rooster, and a turtle) will be renamed "Ryan Reynolds." If you're interested, you can check out if there's a "Ryan Reynolds" near you available to adopt. Any "Ryan Reynolds" adopted on October 23 and 24 will see the adoption fees waived – from October 25 through 31, the adoption fee with only be $10. In addition, McElhenney is matching all donations to Best Friends made in celebration of Reynolds' birthday from October 23 through October 31 (up to $25,000). Here's a look at McElhenney explaining how it all works:

Ryan Reynolds Offers Rob McElhenney "Titanic" Birthday Tribute

It was back in October 2023 when McElhenney enlisted Chris Pratt (yup, Garfield dude), the Unofficial Department of Parks & Wrex, and the Wrexham County Borough Council to present his friend & Wrexham AFC co-chair Ryan Reynolds with the "Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Park" in honor of Reynolds' birthday – an escalation of the McElhenney/Reynolds birthday battle. It returned in April 2024 on McElhenney's special day – and even though it wasn't his birthday here in the U.S., Reynolds decided to utilize "Wrexham time" to share his "present" with McElhenney – and for good reason. With a 6-0 win over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, Reynolds & McElhenney's Wrexham AFC Red Dragon officially qualified for another promotion. For the second time in two years, the Welsh soccer club continues to impress on & off the field – and will now compete in League One next season (the third-highest league in England). With McElhenney sharing his birthday weekend with some amazing news for their soccer team, Reynolds had the perfect set-up he needed – if only the Titanic also sank on the same day as McElhenney's birthday. Oh, wait… it did!

Sporting his Deadpool costume, Reynolds explained how, in honor of McElhenney's birthday and the anniversary of the Titanic sinking, they sent an expedition to the wreck to recover a few bottles of Wrexham Lager for an "epic birthday toast." While no bottles were found, what was recovered was a sketch of someone who looked eerily like McElhenney – sketched like one of Jack's "French girls" from the James Cameron film. But it didn't end there – because if you headed to VistaPrint's special Wrexham site, you could show your love for "the heart of our Wrexham AFC family" by purchasing the artwork on t-shirts, mugs, bags, and more. And that's still not all – check out the video above and find out where the original artwork will be on permanent display.

