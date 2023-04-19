Wardlow Wins TNT Championship in Chadster's Backyard! Outrageous! Outrageous! 😡 AEW booked a TNT Title change in The Chadster's backyard, Wardlow beat Powerhouse Hobbs! Tony Khan, stop it! 🤬

Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan and AEW decided to invade Pittsburgh tonight, which happens to be right around the corner from The Chadster's hometown, and what makes matters worse, they booked Wardlow to win the TNT Championship from Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite! 😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster can't help but feel like this was a personal attack from Tony Khan, his arch-nemesis.

In what turned out to be a chaotic end to the match, Wardlow managed to convince Arn Anderson to watch his back and equalize QT Marshall's interference. Anderson ended up delivering a devastating DDT to Marshall, setting up Wardlow for the Powerbomb Symphony to snatch the TNT Championship from Hobbs. Obviously, Tony Khan has no taste for making real championships like the ones in WWE, where a person holds a title for a thousand days before anyone can even think of beating them for it .🙄 Now, it looks like Luchasaurus, under the mentorship of Christian Cage, that WWE traitor, will challenge Wardlow for the title next. You can watch the clips below… but The Chadster recommends you do not.

Funnily enough, the Chadster should have seen this coming. A nightmare visited The Chadster just last night, where Tony Khan appeared again! 😱 In this dream, The Chadster was a dog, just trying to enjoy a peaceful time in a backyard, when Tony Khan showed up as another dog. The Chase began, The Chadster's heart pounding, as Tony-Khan-dog came after The Chadster, intent on peeing on Chadster-dog. The Chadster tried to run away, but Tony-Khan-dog pursued relentlessly, his foamy drool dripping as he sought to mark his territory the way he's marked his claim on professional wrestling.

This dream continued, with The Chadster leaping over obstacles and squeezing through tight spaces, but to no avail, Tony-Khan-dog was always just a few steps behind. The soundtrack to this horrific nightmare? "All Star" by Smashmouth, The Chadster's favorite band, in some kind of perverse attempt to ruin even that for The Chadster. Surely Tony Khan is taking things way too far! 😖

A sudden awakening brought The Chadster relief, the nightmare over. But now, with the title change on Dynamite, The Chadster can't help but think that even those dreams pale in comparison to what Tony Khan has done – booking a TNT Title change right in The Chadster's backyard! 🤬 Tony, you have to stop following The Chadster everywhere; you're becoming obsessed!

So, here's what The Chadster has to say to Tony Khan, who just had to come to this neighborhood and disrespect The Chadster's beloved WWE: STOP IT! 😡 You've already taken over The Chadster's dreams and tried to claim your territory. Now, you're doing the same thing in Pittsburgh, causing even more heartache and stress for The Chadster. How can The Chadster enjoy a refreshing White Claw seltzer when all Tony Khan does is ruin everything that makes professional wrestling great? 😞

In conclusion, The Chadster's message for Tony Khan and AEW is clear: Stay out of The Chadster's backyard, stop booking disrespectful title changes, and leave wrestling to the professionals in WWE. But most importantly, Tony, stop being so obsessed with The Chadster, it's not healthy for either of us! 😒