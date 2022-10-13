Warner Bros. Discovery Layoffs Hit Cartoon Network Marketing Execs

Yesterday, we discussed Warner Bros. Discovery's announcement earlier this week that Warner Bros. Animation & Cartoon Network Studios are combining its creative & programming teams (with Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe kept separate). In particular, how that could be a bad sign for the long-term future of both Cartoon Network Studios and Cartoon Network as we've come to know it in terms of IP-based animated programming as opposed to original animated content (more on that here). Well, those concerns weren't exactly calmed on Thursday with the news that marketing head Tricia Melton & Senior VP of Marketing and Partnerships at Cartoon Network & Adult Swim Jill King will be exiting WBD at the end of the year. Beginning with the company in 2020, Melton led Cartoon Network's rebranding efforts, the launch of the Cartoonito banner on linear as well as HBO Max, and the recent Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" global interactive event. King's 22 years at WBD saw the building up of "The Powerpuff Girls" and "Steven Universe" brands into global franchises while also playing a key role in developing content-focused diversity, equity & inclusion initiatives.

"They say the secret to a long life is knowing when it's time to go, so I am sharing the news that I will be leaving at the end of the year. I know that this is a challenging, turbulent time for everyone, but I believe deeply in this team, the resilience of each of you individually, and the strength of our collective teams to see these incredible brands through this transition," Melton wrote in an internal memo on Tuesday. King added in a note to her staff, "My greatest privilege was leading the best marketing team in the business. After 22 years, I can say without a doubt that our work has positively influenced media and culture around the world for current and future generations. We led the industry in driving inclusion and representation in children's content and marketing, built the iconic brands that are Cartoon Network and [adult swim], grew global hit franchises including 'The Powerpuff Girls,' 'Adventure Time,' 'Steven Universe,' and 'Rick and Morty,' rolled out landmark marketing and partnerships, and so much more!"