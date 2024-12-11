Posted in: Apple, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: At, bad robot, jj abrams, opinion, warner bros discovery

Warner Bros., J.J. Abrams/Bad Robot Set New First-Look TV & Film Deal

Warner Bros. and J.J. Abrams/Bad Robot have reportedly finalized a two-year, first-look, non-exclusive television and film deal.

The good news? At least Warner Bros. Discovery has DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran in place to protect the DC characters moving forward. Nearly four months after it was reported hit that J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot were close to renewing their TV and film deal with Warner Bros, reports today are that both sides have reached a two-year, first-look, non-exclusive television and film deal. The news comes as Abrams' 2019-signed exclusive five-year deal (estimated at a value of $250M) reached its end in a manner that can best be described as mixed results.

Does everyone remember the live-action Constantine series we never got? Or how about that Angela Robinson-produced "Madame X" series? How about the Justice League Dark project that would've brought together the supernatural side of the DCEU? Outside of the DCEU, Abrams' sci-fi drama Demimonde made bigger headlines over its reported cost and production time than what it was actually about – with WBD eventually pulling the plug. On the Stephen King front, "The Shining" spinoff series Overlook never came to fruition, while the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader would prove a hit – for Amazon's Prime Video.

That said, Abrams/Bad Robot also had some projects hit the screens – with some interesting ones on the way. David E. Kelley's Presumed Innocent was a hit for Apple TV+ and will be returning for a second season. On the documentary/docuseries side, Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose, Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes, and Yankees Win also premiered this year. On the horizon, Bad Robot has the drama series Duster set to hit Max and a Speed Racer series still in development over at Apple TV – along with the film Flowervale Street, set to hit screens in 2025. In addition, Abrams is directing a mystery Warner Bros. film, which is looking to kick off production at the start of the year.

