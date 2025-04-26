Posted in: TV | Tagged: warrior

Warrior Creator/Director Gavin O'Connor Still Pitching TV Series Idea

The Accountant 2 director Gavin O'Connor discusses his passion project: Warriors, a TV series sequel to his 2011 MMA film Warrior.

Action director Gavin O'Connor is having a good run with his new thriller The Accountant 2, getting some good buzz, so this is a good time for interviews to bring up his passion project, Warriors, a TV series sequel "in spirit" to his 2011 movie Warrior. The unique cult classic film starred Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton as estranged brothers who become MMA fighters and end up facing each other in the ring. Since then, O'Connor had been setting up a TV series sequel with a new cast that nearly got made but kept getting pulled. The Hollywood Reporter asked him about it, and he spoke as much about it as he could, hoping it might still become a reality.

"When we set it up, it was at Paramount+," said O'Connor. "We wrote a script, and then, for whatever reason, they decided they wanted to go in a different direction. What happened is all unexplainable to me. But I had a script at this point, and it's very representative of what the series is going to be. It introduces all the characters except for one. HBO Max then said they wanted to do it, and so we pivoted to HBO Max. And then, for whatever reason, they decided they didn't want to do it. They were going in a different direction. So I need to find a home, man. Excluding the movie Warrior, if there's any project I've ever had that is so passionately alive in my bloodstream, it's this TV series. So I'm hoping I find the right home for it."

What Would Warriors Be About?

"The DNA of the movie Warrior was two brothers on a collision course to fight each other in the Sparta tournament," continued O'Connor. "So the series is called Warriors because we took that idea for two men and two women. They're all fighters, but I hook you into their life fights outside of the cage. We're going to explore their stories as they're on a collision course to fight each other at Sparta. So that's the idea, and I hope we can find a home, because I so believe in this show and what it could be. There's nothing like it on television, so hopefully someone can see what I have in my head."

