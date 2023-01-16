Warrior Nun Fans Have Message for Netflix: Correct Your Mistake Warrior Nun fans took to Twitter to send a message to the streamer who canceled their beloved show: NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE.

If you're wondering why "NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE" is trending, there are a whole lot of Warrior Nun fans on Twitter more than happy to answer that question with action, not words. A little more than a month after series creator & showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) confirmed that the Alba Baptista-starring Warrior Nun would not be returning to Netflix for a third season, the fans have taken to social media to make sure the streamer knows that they made a mistake. But, hey, the Warrior Nun fans are willing to forgive & forget… just as long as Netflix sees the error of its ways and brings back the series. The streamer has been under pressure from viewers and media critics who have called into question the process by which Netflix makes decisions on series being renewed or canceled, claiming the streamer hasn't been giving a number of series the opportunity to grow its fandom (too many "one-and-done" series).

Back in December 2022, Netflix made the decision not to bring back the action-drama series for a third season. But the show's passionate & committed fanbase refused to take the news and move on, organizing a #SaveWarriorNun campaign. Barry offered fans hope & encouragement to keep the fight going. With a GIF of Chris Evans' Captain America from the MCU saying, "I can do this all day," the series creator wanted fans to know that they were "still in the fight." Here's a look at Barry's update to the fans via Twitter:

Created by Barry and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.