Warrior Nun Season 2 Eyes August Film Start; Q2/Q3 2022 Return: Report

So the last time we checked in on Netflix's action-drama series adaptation Warrior Nun, viewers and the cast were learning at the same time that Ava (Alba Baptista) would continue to kick righteous ass and take holy names for a second season, it was August 2020. Since that time, things have been pretty quiet- but as the industry gets itself back up and running post-pandemic, Bleeding Cool is hearing some rumblings that fans will want to know about. According to a source close to the production side of things, Season 2 pre-production is currently underway with filming expected to start "sometime around August" for a late Spring/Summer 2022 release window. Once again, please keep in mind that production schedules can be pretty fluid (especially with the new norms in play) but if this holds then Warrior Nun fans should have a pretty sweet Summer on their hands next year.

Now here's a look at the post from last August when the cast found out in real-time that they would be back for a second season:

Warrior Nun has been renewed for a second season — watch the cast find out pic.twitter.com/FOFY4N4RhT — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2020 Show Full Tweet

Created by series showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, Warrior Nun introduced Ava (and viewers) to an ancient order that she now found herself a part of, one tasked with fighting demons on Earth. But as she struggled to understand and control her newly-discovered powers, forces from both Heaven and Hell did their best to control her. But Ava has no intention of sitting idly by…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Warrior Nun | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogzOUIqQ8q4)

Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around a 19 year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Editorial Note: In the interest of full disclosure, "Warrior Nun" is based on a property owned by Avatar Press, which also owns Bleeding Cool. Avatar Press has not been, is not, and will not be involved in the editorial process behind Bleeding Cool's coverage of the series.