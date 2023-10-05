Posted in: Movies, Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: david hayter, simon barry, warrior nun

Warrior Nun: Simon Barry, David Hayter Not Involved in 3-Film Future

Warrior Nun series creator/showrunner Simon Barry & writer David Hayter confirmed that they're currently not involved with the upcoming films.

As excited as Warrior Nun fans are to learn what the big announcement will be later today (depending on your time zone), there was some very surprising news that hit social media near the end of Wednesday. On Twitter/X, series creator & showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) and writer & producer David Hayter (American McGee's Alice) confirmed that they are not attached to the upcoming trilogy of films centered on the Alba Baptista-starring series. "Hey #WarriorNun family, thanks for all your comments/messages/questions etc," Barry began his post. "FYI – I have no idea what's being announced tomorrow. I am not part of the team producing the movies, and have no deal in place for any writing or directing services. I am 👀 with you." Hayter followed up with his confirmation, adding, "Same here, for the Nunly record." Could this change? Sure – and it would be great if that was part of the news hitting tonight. Because otherwise… maybe some questions need to be answered by the film's producers?

Here's a look at Barry & Hayer's tweets confirming they are not associated with the upcoming films or other potential projects:

Hey #WarriorNun family, thanks for all your comments/messages/questions etc.

FYI – I have no idea what's being announced tomorrow. I am not part of the team producing the movies, and have no deal in place for any writing or directing services. I am 👀 with you. pic.twitter.com/L0kqmlXDb1 — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) October 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Same here, for the Nunly record. — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) October 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at EP Dean English's announcement confirming the future of the franchise from back in August – followed by the full text with all of the details (so far):

Hi, my name is Dean English and I'm the executive producer of Warrior Nun. I'm the person who found the graphic novel and asked the dangerous question of, "What if?" First of all, I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It's because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support. ​I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three. ​One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it's due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, "Does this perhaps infer that there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?" The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future. ​There is a Halo Bearer email hotline that you sign up for. And from there, you're going to get announcements of all the major developments as we go forward. And there's going to be a lot. And I know a lot of you have questions. Your answers will come through that. ​In closing, I want to say that you guys have made me very, very proud through all your hard work and inspired me all the time to keep going. So in this life or the next.

Here's the tweet that Barry posted back in July that included the link to the "Warrior Nun Saved" site to sign up for more intel as the countdown clock got underway:

And here's a look back at Barry's tweet sharing the good news from June that included a promise of more details soon:

Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Created by Barry and based on the Warrior Nun comic saga published by Avatar Press, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.

Editorial Note: In the interest of full disclosure, "Warrior Nun" is based on a property owned by Avatar Press, which also owns Bleeding Cool. Avatar Press has not been, is not, and will not be involved in the editorial process behind Bleeding Cool's coverage of the series.

