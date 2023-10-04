Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: alba baptista, preview, simon barry, warrior nun

Warrior Nun Saved Website Alerts Halo Bearers to Big News on Thursday

The Warrior Nun Saved website is teasing a big announcement on Thursday, October 5th (or Friday, October 6th, depending on your time zone).

It began with the tease of some big news on the way from showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) regarding the future of the Alba Baptista-starring Warrior Nun – with all roads leading to the Warrior Nun Saved in August. That's when EP Dean English confirmed that Warrior Nun would be returning as a three-film series – with English teasing that there will be even more coming from the show's universe soon (after the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes end). Well, it's October, the WGA strike is effectively over, and SAG-AFTRA & the AMPTP are meeting this week to (fingers crossed) finalize a deal that works for the actors' union, too. But that doesn't mean that there isn't time to drop some big Warrior Nun news – with the countdown clock over on the main website alerting Halo Bearers and series fans to a big announcement dropping on Thursday, October 5th (or Friday, October 6th, depending on your time zone). Here's a look:

And here's a look back at English's announcement from back in August – followed by the full text with all of the details (so far):

Hi, my name is Dean English and I'm the executive producer of Warrior Nun. I'm the person who found the graphic novel and asked the dangerous question of, "What if?" First of all, I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It's because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support. ​I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three. ​One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it's due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, "Does this perhaps infer that there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?" The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future. ​There is a Halo Bearer email hotline that you sign up for. And from there, you're going to get announcements of all the major developments as we go forward. And there's going to be a lot. And I know a lot of you have questions. Your answers will come through that. ​In closing, I want to say that you guys have made me very, very proud through all your hard work and inspired me all the time to keep going. So in this life or the next.

Here's the tweet that Barry posted back in July that included the link to the "Warrior Nun Saved" site to sign up for more intel as the countdown clock got underway:

And here's a look back at Barry's tweet sharing the good news from June that included a promise of more details soon:

Today I'm happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Created by Barry and based on the Warrior Nun comic saga published by Avatar Press, the series revolves around a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In the second season, Ava (Baptista) and the Sister Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel (William Miller), as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.

Editorial Note: In the interest of full disclosure, "Warrior Nun" is based on a property owned by Avatar Press, which also owns Bleeding Cool. Avatar Press has not been, is not, and will not be involved in the editorial process behind Bleeding Cool's coverage of the series.

