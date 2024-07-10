Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: Alan Moore, chapter 1, j. michael straczynski, preview, trailer, Watchmen

Watchmen Animated Adaptation Is "Pure Moore": J. Michael Straczynski

J. Michael Straczynski insisted on why he insisted on an "Adapted by" credit on Warner Bros. Entertainment's Watchmen animated adaptation.

Earlier today, Warner Bros. Entertainment released the official trailer for the first chapter of its upcoming animated adaptation of DC Comics' Watchmen (based on writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins's classic work) – with August 13th as the target date for its digital release (and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on August 27) – with "Chapter 2" set for sometime in late 2024/early 2025. When the details were first rolled out earlier today, we were pleasantly surprised to see that J. Michael Straczynski (Babylon 5 and so much more) had adapted the original work for the animated take. Earlier today, JMS took to Twitter/X to explain why he insisted his work on the project be listed as "adapted by" instead of "written by" in the credits. "By 'adapted' I mean strictly configuring the structure to work in a movie. I saw no need to write more material or change what works in the book. It's pure Moore," JMS shared. He continued, "I translated the structure to what works for film, but didn't add much of anything to the text."

The voice cast for "Chapter 1" includes Matthew Rhys (Dan Dreiberg, Nite Owl), Katee Sackhoff (Laurie Juspeczyk, Silk Spectre), Titus Welliver (Rorschach, Walter Kovacs), Troy Baker (Adrian Veidt, Ozymandias), Adrienne Barbeau (Sally Jupiter, Silk Spectre), Corey Burton (Captain Metropolis), Michael Cerveris (Jonathan Osterman, Dr. Manhattan), Jeffrey Combs (Edgar Jacobi, Moloch), John Marshall Jones (Hooded Justice), Yuri Lowenthal (Wally Weaver), Geoff Pierson (Hollis Mason, Nite Owl), Kari Wahlgren (Janey Slater), Rick D. Wasserman (Edward Blake, The Comedian), Grey DeLisle, Kelly Hu, Max Koch, Phil LaMarr, Dwight Schultz, and Jason Spisak.

Produced and directed by Brandon Vietti from an adaptation by J. Michael Straczynski, the animated Watchmen sees Jim Krieg and Cindy Rago producing and Gibbons serving as a consulting producer. Sam Register, Larry Gordon, and Lloyd Levin serve as executive producers.

