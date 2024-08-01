Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alan Moore, David Gibbons, preview, warner bros entertainment, Watchmen

Watchmen Co-Creator Dave Gibbons & More Discuss Animated Adaptation

With Watchmen Chapter 1 arriving this month, co-creator & consulting producer Dave Gibbons discusses bringing the animated adaptation to life.

Later this month, Warner Bros. Entertainment will release the first chapter of its animated adaptation of DC Comics' Watchmen (based on writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins's classic work). But for this go-around, instead of a sneak preview, we're getting an extended look behind the scenes of how the comic pages were brought to animated life. Along with perspectives from consulting producer Gibbons on the adaptation's animation style, we also get to hear from the directing, producing, and animation teams on how they approached tackling such beloved and influential work.

With Chapter 1 arriving on August 13th on digital and August 27th on 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray (with "Chapter 2" set for 2024/2025), here's a look behind the scenes at the animated adaptation of Watchmen:

In the following IGN-exclusive clip, Dan Dreiberg, aka Night Owl (Matthew Rhys), and Laurie Juspeczyk, aka Silk Spectre (Katee Sackhoff), pick the right ally to travel down to burn off a whole lot of pent-up anger and frustration. Meanwhile, a talk show visit takes a disturbing turn when Dr. Manhattan (Michael Cerveris) gets tired of some very accusatory questioning…

The voice cast for "Chapter 1" includes Matthew Rhys (Dan Dreiberg, Nite Owl), Katee Sackhoff (Laurie Juspeczyk, Silk Spectre), Titus Welliver (Rorschach, Walter Kovacs), Troy Baker (Adrian Veidt, Ozymandias), Adrienne Barbeau (Sally Jupiter, Silk Spectre), Corey Burton (Captain Metropolis), Michael Cerveris (Jonathan Osterman, Dr. Manhattan), Jeffrey Combs (Edgar Jacobi, Moloch), John Marshall Jones (Hooded Justice), Yuri Lowenthal (Wally Weaver), Geoff Pierson (Hollis Mason, Nite Owl), Kari Wahlgren (Janey Slater), Rick D. Wasserman (Edward Blake, The Comedian), Grey DeLisle, Kelly Hu, Max Koch, Phil LaMarr, Dwight Schultz, and Jason Spisak.

Produced and directed by Brandon Vietti from an adaptation by J. Michael Straczynski, the animated Watchmen sees Jim Krieg and Cindy Rago producing and Gibbons serving as a consulting producer. Sam Register, Larry Gordon, and Lloyd Levin serve as executive producers.

