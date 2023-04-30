Watchmen: Lindelof's S02 Position Unchanged (But We're Not Giving Up) Damon Lindelof (Mrs. Davis) shares what they believe the future of HBO's Watchmen could be - giving us a chance to make our pitch again.

With Damon Lindelof hitting the press circuit to promote their Peacock streaming series Mrs. Davis, you had to know that he would still be getting questions about a possible future for his and HBO's pseudo-sequel spinoff/remix of writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons & colorist John Higgins' Watchmen. Blowing past the gatekeepers and comics snobs to produce a work of art worthy of the name "Watchmen," the limited series would go on to earn 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Best Limited Series; Regina King for Best Actress for a Limited Series; and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (the most for any show in 2020). Now, in a sit-down for Esquire titled "Explain This," Lindelof explains his position on returning to that universe – and, once again, we make the case as to why DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran could offer Lindelof that could make everyone (especially viewers) happy.

Here's a look at all of the things that Lindelof's being asked to "explain," with the segment on HBO's Watchmen kicking in at around the 5:55 mark. Following that, we're making the case once again for how we could have more Watchmen, keep Lindelof involved, and respect his wish to have other creators tell their tales:

Watchmen, Damon Lindelof & DC Studios: James Gunn Could Be Key

During a sit-down with Deadline Hollywood's Dominic Patten, Lindelof readily admitted that he would be a hypocrite if he took issue with someone else coming in to play in his series' creative sandbox. "It would also be completely and utterly lacking in self-awareness for me to say that nobody should continue this story because Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, Alan more than Dave, certainly didn't want that original story continued, and I went along and did it anyway." In fact, Lindelof sees the "Watchmen" universe as being "much more expansive than anybody gives it credit for," affording it the opportunity to have other storytellers come in to spin their tales. "I do think that the world is much more expansive than anybody gives it credit for. I would not decry or be insulted by a further exploration," Lindelof explained. "In fact, I'd be quite curious about future iterations of 'Watchmen' moving forward."

And that's where Gunn comes in because he and Safran have the ability to offer Lindelof something that I don't know if he was offered before. So from one creator to another, Gunn could make the pitch that Lindelof could be an over-arching executive producer for "Watchmen" that would allow him to bring in & help mentor a new generation of diverse writers & directors that could offer their own takes. Much like what appears to be going on with Matt Reeves's "The Batman" universe, Lindelof could have his own "pocket universe" to function in (apart from whatever the "core universe" is going to be) or include it under the "Elseworlds" banner. And if you're Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav, then you're seeing something being done with a very successful IP for WBD (one that brought both prestige & big bucks to WBD's previous owners ). And as long as DC Comics continues to make a cluster-f**k of things on the comics side, the shows will never be the worst take on Watchmen out there.