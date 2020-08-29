Watchmen: Lube Man Unmasked! Spoiler: It's Not Alan Moore

One of the things we love about press junkets during Emmy Awards voting season (which wraps up on Monday) is the number of new things you learn about the shows you thought you knew. Sometimes it's a confirmation of something the fans had already pieced together, and other times it's some really brain-blowing stuff that you never saw coming. When it comes to a recent chat that Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof and series composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Nine Inch Nails) had with Rolling Stone, it was more of the latter. While the entire interview (below) is definitely worth checking out, it was the end of the video that caught our attention: an appearance from none other than Lube Man.

Who can forget the silver-suited, oil-spraying Lube Man, the masked vigilante who was able to evade Sister Night (Regina King) thanks to some sick speed and a sewer. After making his confusingly ominous presence known for a few minutes, the truth was revealed: Lube Man was none other than Dustin Ingram aka FBI Agent Dale Petey, assistant to former Silk Spectre II turned FBI agent Laurie Blake (Jean Smart). As cool as that was to see (and definitely worth checking out) if you were following HBO's supplemental website Peteypedia (which was a great season-long addition) then you know that the final entries/docs posted dropped some ten-ton hits connecting Petey to "The Lubester" (and that his whereabouts were currently unknown). So that means we got our answer, right? I mean, there's no way this wouldn't be canon… right? "I think you should draw your own conclusions," Lindelof said. "I'm really looking forward to the debate over whether or not this is canon… and I'm very concerned about what's happening in Dustin's hallway right now."

