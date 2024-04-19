Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Aiysha Hart, Anjana Vasan, channel 4, Faith Omole, Juliette Motamed, Lucie Shorthouse, Malala Yousafzai, meera syal, Nida Manzoor, peacock, Sarah Kameela Impey, Shobu Kapoor, we are lady parts, Zaqi Ismail

We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Set for Peacock Premiere on May 30th

We Are Lady Parts Season 2 premieres on Peacock & Channel 4 on May 30th - with Malala Yousafzai & Comedian Meera Syal guest-starring.

We Are Lady Parts, the hit British sitcom about a Muslim Feminist punk rock band, is finally returning on May 30th to Peacock and Channel 4 in the UK. Season 2 sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether 'making it big' is really what they wanted.

Series Regulars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Aiysha Hart, Zaqi Ismail, and Shobu Kapoor will return with Education Activist Malala Yousafzai and Comedian Meera Syal set to guest star in Season 2.

"We Are Lady Parts" Creator Nida Manzoor on Season 2

"Making season one of 'We Are Lady Parts' was immense for me. It was a trial by fire, but I found my voice, my style, and my confidence in creating this show. Most importantly, I found my tribe – from actors and crew to producers and studio execs. So, coming to season two, I was galvanised. The characters, the world, the tone – it was all there, established, and ready to go. Now, it was time to turn things up to 11. I wanted to go bolder, sillier, darker, and deeper, and that is exactly what we strived to do," series creator Nida Manzoor shared.

Manzoor continued, "In season two, we explore the interior lives of each of the women in more depth. Each of them faces new, existential challenges with all the silliness, pratfalls, and banter of season one. The music is bigger, too – more wild original tunes (penned by me and my siblings) and, dare I say it, even better covers. The season overall asks the question of success. What is success? For a punk band – is fame, stadium shows, and major record deals the answer? I wanted to explore the uncomfortable tension between art and commerce and ask how much compromise is too much. I'm really proud of what we achieved, and can't wait to share it with old fans and new."

Season One of We Are Lady Parts is streaming on Peacock.

