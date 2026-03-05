Posted in: TV | Tagged: we are the dead

We Are the Dead: A24 Adapting Shepherd-Robinson's Novel for Television

A24 has won the rights to adapt Laura Shepherd-Robinson's new novel, We Are the Dead, ahead of the novel's heavily buzzed-about debut.

The crime thriller follows Brontë Hayes investigating a shocking beheading at the Tower of London.

We Are The Dead is Shepherd-Robinson’s first modern detective story, eyeing a potential series lead.

The book isn't out until next year, but anticipation is high after Frankfurt Book Fair drew heavy interest.

A24 very proudly announced they have beaten out twenty rival bidders to win the rights to adapt Laura Shepherd-Robinson's upcoming London crime novel We Are the Dead for TV, because the world can't get enough of British cop shows, somehow. There's not even a book cover featuring the back of someone standing or walking yet, so we have this fancy-schmancy A24 graphic featuring The Tower of London, which should please tourists everywhere.

We Are The Dead, which is Shepherd-Robinson's first contemporary crime thriller, follows Brontë Hayes, the head of a London police team that is tasked with investigating cases of national sensitivity. It begins with a beheading in the Tower of London, the first in 300 years, as Brontë is called in to investigate the brutal murder by decapitation of the former Commander of the British Army, who is in charge of the largely military community that lives on the grounds of the Tower. We understand We Are the Dead is being seen as a potential book series, with Hayes as the protagonist. It'll be a while before we find out what makes this book or British detective character so interesting or unique as to generate so much buzz. It's A24, maybe there are witches and occult rituals involved in the crime-solving, but probably not.

The actual book version of We Are The Dead won't be published until next year – we don't even know who's publishing it yet – but got a lot of buzz at last year's Frankfurt Book Fair, after which there was a fierce auction featuring as many as 20 bidders, according to sources. A24's UK team, run by Piers Wenger (who produced Doctor Who when Stephen Moffat was showrunner – honestly, Doctor Who people get everywhere!) and Rose Garnett, won out. Series development is in its early stages, with the creative team and casting to come, but hey, it's A24, which is always in the news!

Shepherd-Robinson, whose father is Blackadder star Tony Robinson, has previously written historical novels including The Art of a Lie, The Square of Sevens and Daughters of Night. We Are The Dead looks set to be a hit both on screen and on the page.

