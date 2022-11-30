We Might See a New Type of Match for Bray Wyatt at WWE Royal Rumble

Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE this past October at Extreme Rules and, since then, has captured fans' imaginations with the newest twists and turns in his haunted character. One thing Wyatt has not done yet since returning is wrestle a match. The last time we saw Wyatt wrestle was at WrestleMania 37 against Randy Orton back in 2021, so we are good and due for a return to action for the star. That match will surely be a big deal for fans, and WWE sees this and is reportedly planning to capitalize on it by debuting a brand new match type for Wyatt to make his in-ring return.

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that WWE has a special new gimmick match planned for Bray Wyatt's in-ring return at January's big annual event, the Royal Rumble. The match is said to be called a "Pitch Black match," though that is the extent of the details they know right now. "WrestlingNews.co is told that the entire card is mapped out for the Rumble event. Last week, we were told about a pitch that was made for a "Pitch Black" match, and it was being seriously considered for the show. The source did not have any more details on the structure/rules of the match, but one source in the company believes that the match is for Bray Wyatt."

Obviously, that's all pretty vague, but the name and Bray Wyatt's involvement indeed is fuel to get our imaginations running. All signs point to Wyatt's opponent being fellow SmackDown star LA Knight, whom Wyatt has been feuding with for several weeks now. It's also possible the match could serve as the official introduction to Uncle Howdy or even the rumored "Wyatt Six." WWE has used match debuts to serve as the stage to debut new stars in the past (Kane in the first-ever Hell In A Cell match at Bad Blood in 1997).

So now we play the waiting game to see how this all will come together and what the details will be of a "Pitch Black Match." The good news is with the Rumble right around the corner, we won't have to wait too much longer to see what the match will end up as or how Bray Wyatt looks in the ring after an extended hiatus.