Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, peanuts, Welcome Home Franklin

Welcome Home, Franklin: Apple TV+ Releases Peanuts Special Trailer

A trailer for Apple TV+'s new Peanuts special Welcome Home, Franklin, has been released - with the special set to premiere on February 16th.

Article Summary Apple TV+ premieres Peanuts special Welcome Home, Franklin on Feb 16th.

Franklin bonds with Charlie Brown in a heartfelt origin story.

Raymond S. Persi directs, and the special is produced by Peanuts and WildBrain.

A look at official key art and trailer offers a look at what viewers can expect.

Peanuts fans have a new special to be excited about, as Apple has released a trailer for Welcome Home, Franklin. Debuting on February 16th on Apple TV+, the special will work as an origin story of fan-favorite character Franklin. Lots to love in the trailer that was released today, which you can see below, and this looks like one of the better specials to have been released in a while. Apple is also gearing up to release its first feature-length Peanuts film since getting the rights a few years ago. For now, check out the trailer for this new special above – and here's a look at the official key art and overview of the special:

A Beautiful Looking Peanuts Special

The origin story for one of Peanuts' most beloved characters, the special follows Franklin as he moves to a new town and navigates new friendships. Franklin's family is always on the move with his dad's military job, and everywhere he goes Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather's advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That's until he learns about the neighborhood Soap Box Derby race – according to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He's sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and, in the process, become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts – can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Emmy Award winner Raymond S. Persi (The Simpsons, Wreck-It-Ralph) and is co-written by Robb Armstrong (Jump Start) along with Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, from an original story by Armstrong and Scott Montgomery (The Snoopy Show). Executive producers are Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!