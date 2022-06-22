Wellington Paranormal S03E01/E02: O'Leary & Minogue Back on The Case

Welcome to The CW, broadcast television's version of the local television stations from the good old days. We say that because the network has become the home of a lot of second-run (though still quality shows). One of our personal favorites is Wellington Paranormal, a spinoff from Jemaine Clement & Taika Waititi's What We Do In The Shadows film that originally aired on New Zealand's TVNZ 2 and is premiering its third season tonight. That means it's time for another season of Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) & Minogue (Mike Minogue) and Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) applying the rule of law to the strange and supernatural. Tonight finds a double-episode debut, so what follows are preview images, episode overviews, and a season trailer for S03E01 "The Invisible Fiend"(directed by Tim van Dammen and written by Nick Ward) and S03E02 "Te Maero" (directed & written by Clement):

Wellington Paranormal Season 3 Episode 1 "The Invisible Fiend": SEASON PREMIERE – Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) are back on the case for the season three U.S. premiere…this time hunting down a monstrous invisible force. Also starring Maaka Pohatu. Nick Ward wrote the episode directed by Tim Van Dammen.

Wellington Paranormal Season 3 Episode 2 "Te Maero": SEASON PREMIERE – In the second episode of the season three premiere, Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) find footage of a camper being abducted by a large hairy creature and decide to head for the bush. Sargeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) believes it to be a Sasquatch-type creature from Maori mythology…but the Officers must find out for themselves. Jemaine Clement wrote and directed the episode.

WELLINGTON PARANORMAL follows the adventures of Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary, "What We Do In The Shadows") and Minogue (Mike Minogue, "What We Do In The Shadows"), hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary's paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu, "Savage"), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis. A spinoff of the vampire mockumentary film "What We Do In The Shadows," from award-winning creators Jemaine Clement ("Flight of the Conchords") and Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit"), who serve as executive producers of the series with Paul Yates, WELLINGTON PARANORMAL is produced by The New Zealand Documentary Board.