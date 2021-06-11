Westworld: Prodigal Son Star Reportedly Joining Season 4 Cast

Going back through our coverage records, we can't believe that the last serious bit of series reporting we did on HBO's fourth season of Westworld was back in April 2020- and that's when the series was renewed. Between the pandemic and other projects, the flow of news has been at a trickle at best. But on Friday, Deadline Hollywood had some exclusive reporting that should make Westworld fans happy (but possibly make some Prodigal Son fans out there who are still holding out for a last-minute reprieve a little nervous). Aurora Perrineau (Det. Dani Powell) is reportedly set to take on a key recurring role and expected to appear in at least five episodes (though HBO declined to comment). As for Prodigal Son? If this was ten years earlier, it would be more alarming- but in 2021, it's almost weird to not see someone with more than one show on the air.

The third season was well-received by viewers and critics alike, with NPR calling it "more entertaining than ever before." With Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, and more joined by newcomers Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, and Scott Mescudi, the series continued tracking the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin in a dark odyssey that begins in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. The most recent season explored questions about the nature of our reality, free will, and what makes us human. HBO's Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are executive producers alongside Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television and based on the film written by Michael Crichton.

Before the season premiered, viewers were introduced to Incite (a data-collecting company that is clearly looking to achieve god-like status within the Westworld universe) via their "corporate video." In it, it becomes clear that they are more than happy to make our lives "better." From whether to butter your toast to whether the U.S. should nuke another country, Incite believes that the solutions to those problems exist in each and every one of us. We just don't know it yet. Following that, a look at what happens when a god-like system runs headlong into a god-killer. In this case, what results is a "critical event" that has a name: Dolores.

