WGA Reportedly Reviewing Another "Best & Final Offer" From AMPTP

Reports are that the WGA is reviewing a new propsoal from the AMPTP that was offered earlier today, with a response possible on Sunday.

Earlier today, reports grew across the entertainment media landscape that a deal between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to end the five-month-long writers' strike could be nearing completion, with legal representatives reportedly said to be working on the fine print for a tentative agreement after the issues surrounding AI and writing room staffing levels were addressed. Now, according to sources affiliated with the studios (so take it with a ten-pound grain of salt and an arched brow), the AMPTP has sent the WGA what is being labeled its "best and final offer," with the WGA's legal team reviewing the overall offer as well as deal points – with a response of some kind expected from the union on Sunday. Once again – we can't emphasize this enough – the majority of the "source game" are folks trying to sway press coverage one way or another. So when we tell you to take "source reporting" like that "with a ten-pound grain of salt and an arched brow," we're just asking you to consider the sources – and remember that the only words that matter are the ones that comes directly from the WGA and AMPTP.

Unlike the previous three days, CEOs Ted Sarandos (Netflix), Bob Iger (Disney), Donna Langley (Universal), and David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery) were not present for today's meeting but apparently were in direct contact with what was being worked on for a new three-year deal between the union and management. AMPTP chief Carol Lombardini and the Ellen Stutzman, David Goodman & Chris Keyser-led WGA Negotiating Committee reportedly worked to finalize details before legal reps began working up the new agreement. "The intention was always to wrap this up by the weekend. That was the desire on both sides of the table," shared one source reportedly close to the negotiations.

If the rumblings eventually turn out to be true and a tentative deal is in play, then it would need to be approved by the WGA's membership. After that, there's the matter of setting when writers can return to work, and that side of the entertainment business can get back to normal. But that's just the first step, with the AMPTP now needing to negotiate a new three-year with SAG-AFTRA – a union that comes to the table with its own concerns. And all of this is taking place as the unofficial deadline of October 1st to keep from impacting the upcoming television season looms closer.

