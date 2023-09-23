Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

WGA, AMPTP Nearing Tentative Agreement? Rumblings of Deal Growing

Reports this afternoon are that the WGA and AMPTP are close to finalizing a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract.

Reports are that a deal between the WGA and the AMPTP to end the five-month-long writers' strike might be near completion, with reports that legal representatives are said to be working on the fine print for a tentative agreement – one that is said to have come into play after the issues surrounding AI and writing room staffing levels were addressed. Unlike the previous three days, CEOs Ted Sarandos (Netflix), Bob Iger (Disney), Donna Langley (Universal), and David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery) were not present for today's meeting but apparently were in direct contact with what was being worked on for a new three-year deal between the union and management. AMPTP chief Carol Lombardini and the Ellen Stutzman, David Goodman & Chris Keyser-led WGA Negotiating Committee reportedly met today for some finalizing of details before legal reps began working up the new agreement. "The intention was always to wrap this up by the weekend. That was the desire on both sides of the table," shared one source reportedly close to the negotiations.

If the rumblings are true and a tentative deal is in play, then it would need to be approved by the WGA's membership. After that, there's the matter of setting when writers can return to work and that side of the entertainment business can get back to normal. But that's just the first step, with the AMPTP now needing to negotiate a new three-year with SAG-AFTRA – a union that comes to the table with its own concerns. And all of this is taking place as the unofficial deadline of October 1st to keep from impacting the upcoming television season looms closer. Here's a look at the message that was sent out to union members on Friday, notifying them that bargaining had wrapped for the day but would continue on Saturday (today):

Dear Members, The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining on Friday and will meet again on Saturday. Thank you for the wonderful show of support on the picket lines today! It means so much to us as we continue to work toward a deal that writers deserve. In solidarity, WGA Negotiating Committee

