What If…? Episode 7 Promo Introduces Thor, God of Party & Only Child

So you've heard our complaints by now, and we're sticking by them. Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? has been a pretty dark & gloomy place to hang out in the past few weeks. Murdered Avengers, a murdered Tony Stark, an evil Doctor Strange, and a whole lot of Marvel Zombies will do that. But now we have a promo for this week's Thor-focused episode that's giving us hope. Because nothing can withstand the might of… Thor, Only-Child Party God!

So for a preview of the answer to this week's question, check out the promo for, "What If… Thor was an Only Child?" (with the episode set to drop on Wednesday, of course):

For a look at the alt-reality multiversal heroes of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' What If…? (and the possible "bigger picture" that this is all leading to), check out the midseason trailer below:

Now here's a look back at the original official trailer for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…?:

Marvel's What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ this August from director Bryan Andrews and head writer AC Bradley, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU (watched over by Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher), featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles (based on details previously released).

