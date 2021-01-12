What If…?: Frank Grillo Confirms Crossbones Return in Disney+ Series

From Paul Rudd and Natalie Portman to the late Chadwick Boseman and Hayley Atwell, a multiverse of possibilities is set to unfold in Summer 2021- all under the "watchful" eye of Jeffrey Wright's (Westworld) The Watcher (as well as head writer Ashley Bradley and director Bryan Andrews). Marvel Studios and Disney+'s What If…? is based on the popular and continually "reincarnated" comic book series of the same name and looks at key main and supporting characters from Marvel's film and television worlds through an "alternative history" lens. One of those characters is Frank Grillo's Brock Rumlow aka Crossbones, with the actor confirming to Collider that the deceased "big bad" would be returning to the MCU via animation: "Yeah, no, I'm in it. I've been doing it."

In fact, it didn't take much convincing at all for Grillo to return to the role. "If the President calls and says, 'I want you to come to the White House,' you don't ask why, you just kind of get on a plane and go to the White House. CAA called, my agents called and said, 'They're doing this thing, What If…?, and they have four or five episodes planned out, you can do it all in one [day].' I'm like, 'Whatever, I don't care what the money [is], it doesn't matter, yes I'm going to do it. Absolutely. All day, every day.'," Grillo explained. So far, Grillo says he's recorded "four or five episodes… in one day or two days, and now I think I have to go in February to record a few more… I recorded that probably almost a year ago, and I'm sure with COVID and everything, everything was put on hold, but now it's come back around. I literally don't know anything more about it. I don't even remember what I was doing, I don't even remember what I said in the shows, but I think it's gonna be cool. My little guy, my son Rio — he's not so little, he's 13 — he's a crazy Marvel fan, he can't wait to see it. He can't wait."

If anyone's looking for spoilers, you're out of luck. Grillo was supplied with the script pages he was performing and barely any footage to work off of. "You're just kind of interpreting it yourself and reading off the page and trying to stay into the character of Crossbones. They set up this scenario and we just kind of play around until we get it. And then they show a little bit sometimes, but you know Marvel, they don't wanna show you too much," Grillo explained. "Especially me, I'm a big mouth, I've been scolded many times."

"What If…?" flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ in summer 2021, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

