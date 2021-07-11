What If…?: Lea Thompson Has An Idea About Howard the Duck's Future

When it comes to how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will adapt its divergent comic storylines on screen, Marvel's What If? attempts to answer that question even if it's an animated series. The upcoming Disney+ show answers a wide range of scenarios with their live-action counterparts returning to voice their characters including Robert Downey Jr, Hayley Atwell, Michael B Jordan, and the late Chadwick Boseman, who reprised his role as T'Challa one final time. Among those featured in the trailer was Howard the Duck, who's only made a handful of live-action CG appearances in the MCU films and voiced by Seth Green. Among those to chime in for reaction was Lea Thompson, the star of the 1986-live-action adaptation of Howard the Duck that predates the MCU by 22 years.

The Back to the Future star, who played Beverly Switzler in the 1986 film directed by Willard Huyck, took to Twitter writing, "I see #HowardTheDuck is trending #3. That's awesome. #i love my duck #WhatIf I get to direct @Marvel reboot." Based on the comic created by Steve Gerber and Val Mayerik, Howard the Duck was a tremendous flop at the box office. Ed Gale played the live-action version of the character in the 1986 film with Chip Zien providing his voice.

Despite the rare misfire from Lucasfilm and Paramount, Howard the Duck returned to the MCU in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and made a non-speaking cameo in Avengers: Endgame (2019). While originally designed for satirical purposes, the character is largely regulated to cameo status without affecting the plot whatsoever. Whether that changes in What If remains to be seen since the series only deals literally in the hypothetical like "Marvel Zombies", "Peggy Carter as Captain Britain", "T'Challa becoming Starlord", and more. What If… premieres August 11 on Disney+.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Howard the Duck Official Trailer #2 – Tim Robbins Movie (1986) HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeU4UlDWfKI)

