Explore the Possibilities of What If…? With New Wave of Funko Pops

Marvel has just revealed that the upcoming animated Marvel Studios series What If…? is set to stream on Disney+ on August 11. Unlike the Marvel Comics comic books that captivated fans, this anime show showcases new stories coming out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a multiverse, there are endless possibilities on what these What If…? stories will hold from a Marvel Zombies world to a world where Peggy Carter takes up the mantle of Captain Carter. Funko is ready to dive into this reality of endless possibilities as they reveal their first wave of What If…? Pop Vinyls. Currently, there is a total of 11 Pops heading our way with 5 common releases and 6 headings exclusive to select retailers. This wave will consist of:

Peggy Carter as Captain Carter

T'Challa as Starlord

Doctor Strange Supreme

Gamora, Daughter of Thanos

Steve Rogers in Hydra Stomper – Super Sized 6"

King Kilmonger (Target Exclusive)

T'Challa as Starlord – Metallic -(BoxLunch Exclusive)

Thor (Walmart Exclusive)

Unmasked T'Challa Starlord (FYE Exclusive)

Peggy Carter – Alternate Pose – (GameStop Exclusive)

Doctor Strange Supreme -Glow in the Dark- (Amazon Exclusive)

These Pops Vinyls are pretty amazing, and it only makes me more hyped for the upcoming series. Each of these designs shows off some of our favorite MCU heroes and villains with a unique twist and will be perfect for any MCU collection. The retailer exclusive will be pretty hot items, especially the Target Exclusive King Killmonger and FUE Exclusive Unmasked Starlord. Both of these characters are highly celebrated in the MCU, and seeing these new What If…? Stories unfold will be a true pleasure. Funko has yet to reveals a release date or any pre-order information just yet, but fans can check out some of the other What If…? reveals from Marvel right here. What Pops are you most excited to add to your MCU collection?