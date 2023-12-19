Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, trailer, what if

What If…? Season 2 Starts Dropping Down Our Chimneys This Friday

A new teaser for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If...? reminds us that Season 2 will be dropping daily beginning this Friday, December 22nd.

Article Summary Marvel's What If...? Season 2 begins December 22, dropping one episode daily for nine days.

New teasers released, continuing the series' holiday theme with unique Marvel twists.

Episodes feature Nebula, Hela, Happy Hogan, and others with the original voice cast.

Directors Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck lead, with AC Bradley head writing the series.

For fans of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s upcoming What If…?, the holiday season kicks off this Friday when the second season of the animated series drops its first episode. But just in case you didn't hear, the studio & streaming service are doing things a little differently this time around when it comes to when the episodes drop. It won't be a binge drop, and it won't be a weekly drop – instead, you're looking at one episode dropping per day for nine straight days. It's like having nine presents to unwrap – except there won't be too much of a surprise when it comes to the episode titles themselves (see below). But just in case you need a reminder, Marvel Studios posted a new teaser that helps drive the point home…

Here's a look back at the holiday-themed teaser that was released last week, followed by the teaser that was released earlier today that continues the holiday vibe. In addition, we've included the official season overview, the second season trailer, and overviews for the episodes that screened during a press event earlier this week – with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s What If…? Season 2 arriving on Friday, December 22nd (with one new episode dropping daily):

Season two of "What If…?" continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

Season 2 Episode 1: "What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?": In a world where Ronan deposes Thanos long before the events of "Infinity War," Nebula is recruited to join the Nova Corps. Desperate to escape her father's shadow, she sets out to prove her detective chops. Directed by Stephan Franck and written by Matthew Chauncey.

Season 2 Episode 3: "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?": When Justin Hammer lays siege to Avengers Tower during the annual holiday party, there's only one person left on site to stop him—Happy Hogan. But in setting out to prove his hero chops, Iron Man's errand boy may end up transforming himself in more ways than one. Directed by Bryan Andrews and written by A. C. Bradley & Matthew Chauncey.

The second season of Marvel Studios' What If…? features episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews, and AC Bradley.

