What If…? Season 3 E04 Preview: Howard the Duck & Darcy Take Flight

Check out a sneak peek and more for Marvel Animation and Disney+’s What If...? Season 3 Ep. 4: "What If... Howard the Duck Got Hitched?"

Heading into Christmas Day, it's time for a sneak preview of the next chapter in the third and final season of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s What If…? In S03E04: "What If… Howard the Duck Got Hitched?" (directed by Stephan Franck, with a story by Bryan Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little, and a teleplay from Chauncey and Little), we've got a title telling us a whole lot and cast that includes Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Seth Green as Howard the Duck, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Tom Hiddleston as Frost Giant Loki, Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, and more. Now, here's a look at the key art poster and episode images that were released – followed by the sneak peek, "I Was Born to Fly":

The series features a voice cast that includes a number of stars reprising their roles – with Season 3 featuring characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder (!!!), and many more. Now, here's a sneak peek at the third and final season of the animated anthology series – with S03E04: "What If… Howard the Duck Got Hitched?" set to hit Disney+ screens at 12 am PT (3 am ET):

With a third and final season of What If…? on the way, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, is reassuring fans that the final run will do right by Wright's Uatu while also bringing a proper closure to the animated series. "It feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum shared during an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast. "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

The final season's chapters are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers are Winderbaum, Andrews, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

