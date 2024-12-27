Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, mcu, what if

What If…? Season 3 Ep. 7 Preview: Welcome to The MCU, Storm (VIDEO)

The X-Men's Storm joins the MCU in this preview for Marvel Animation and Disney+’s What If...? S03E07: "What If... the Watcher Disappeared?"

We're down to the final two episodes of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s What If…?, and things are getting real – like, really real. As in, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) is about to stand some kind of trial for his past "interferences." That brings us to a preview of S03E07: "What If… the Watcher Disappeared?" (directed by Stephan Franck, with a story by Bryan Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little, and a teleplay by Chauncey and Little), which also has another headline-grabbing reason to check it out. As we saw teased in the trailer, X-Men's Storm (voiced by Alison Sealy-Smith – of course!) is making her MCU debut – to be more precise, that would be Ororo Munroe (aka Storm the Goddess of Thunder).

In addition, you can expect to hear from Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter (aka Captain Carter), Devery Jacobs as Kahhori, Natasha Lyonne as Byrdie, and more. Along with a key art poster and preview images, we also have a sneak preview clip that finds Byrdie and Kahhori in the midst of an intense game of Avengers foosball (make sure to check out who comprises the foosball "players") as Captain Carter and Storm assess the latest threat to all of reality.

Now, here's a sneak peek at the third and final season of the animated anthology series – with S03E07: "What If… the Watcher Disappeared?" set to hit Disney+ screens at 12 am PT (3 am ET):

With a third and final season of What If…? on the way, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, is reassuring fans that the final run will do right by Wright's Uatu while also bringing a proper closure to the animated series. "It feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum shared during an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast. "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

The final season's chapters are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers are Winderbaum, Andrews, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

