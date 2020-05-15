What We Do in the Shadows Cast Celebrates Season 2's Guest Stars

The second season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows started off strong and has kept getting stronger with each episode. Created by Jemaine Clement and based off the film from Clement and Taika Waititi, the series rises and falls on the amazing chemistry between traditional vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Laszlo (Matt Berry), energy vampire Colin (Mark Proksch), and Nandor's familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). But this season has also had a killer line-up of guest stars, from Benedict Wong's necromancer Wallace and Haley Joel Osment's familiar Topher to Craig Robinson's vampire hunter Derek and Mark Hamill's vengeance-seeking Jim the Vampire. Now, the cast is taking viewers behind the scenes for an inside look at what it was like working with some new-yet-familiar faces in the following video:

In this week's episode "On the Run", Hamill guest-starred as an ancient vampire with a score to settle with Laszlo, one that causes our resident vamp to go into hiding and start an actually pretty sweet new life. Speaking with EW, Hamill revealed that he had reservations about the film he loved being adapted for television: "When I heard they were making a TV series, I thought I needed to lower my expectations. Neither Taika nor Jemaine was going to be acting in it, but I heard they were behind it so I remained hopeful. We saw the pilot and, not only was it on par with the film, but it added elements that I had never heard before like the addition of the energy vampire."

Hamill continued, "The whole cast is one of the best ensembles in television history. I would've been happy just visiting the set, they certainly didn't need me to come in and mess it up somehow. But I thought I would check out the script and see what they had in mind. I expected the role to be like the next-door neighbor or someone who works at the Department of Motor Vehicles. When I read I was going to play a vampire, I just about shot out of my chair. What a great honor!"