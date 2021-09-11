What We Do in the Shadows Cast Talk Season 3; Harvey Guillén Aftershow

So three episodes into the third season for FX's What We Do in the Shadows, and Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and familiar-vampire killer-vampire bodyguard Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) are already keeping a dozen plates spinning at the same time. Along with now running the regional Vampire Council, Nandor's been having some serious love life issues, Colin and Laszlo looked to bond out of pity, Guillermo teased serious feelings for Nandor, and… yes… there was Twilight by way of kickball. But that's not even close to everything that's still to come this season, and now viewers can learn a little more from their favorite on-screen roomies:

So for a chance to check in with the cast as they discuss what the fallout from last season means and what viewers can expect with what's to come, check out the following behind-the-scenes clip below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do In The Shadows | Season 3: First Look | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=51MEdzoNW7I&t=23s)

And for those of you who haven't checked it out yet, Guillen also hosts the After The Shadows after-show, which already has two episodes online. In the first, Guillen welcomes Kristen Schaal (The Guide) to discuss the season-opener. Following that, Novak and Aida Turturro check in to discuss this week's episode 7 more;

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: After the Shadows Ep. 1 – Kristen Schaal | What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1zqC2UA5Ko)

From Guillermo outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status as bigwigs within the vampire community to Colin's 100th birthday, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more, here's a look at the third season's official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Official Trailer – Season 3 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bl2gDoDRbI)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.