What We Do in the Shadows: Harvey Guillén Signals Season 4 Film Start

Even before Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) had finished with their third season business, FX's treated What We Do in the Shadows fans to the welcome news that the series would be returning for a fourth season. While the news itself wasn't that surprising considering the show's popularity, Guillén's Instagram post on Tuesday sure did. So guess who's back at work filming their fourth season already, with the first official day being yesterday? Yup, and Guillén made it all sorts of official via Instagram.

Here's a look at Guillén's post showing off some very "familiar" glasses to honor the start of filming on the fourth season:

This week, things get very serious for Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin, and Guillermo. How serious? How about Guillermo offering them a crash course in vampire hunting when they have to go "vigilante" to track down an escaped beast who just happens to be a threat to all vampires. See? We told you it was serious… Now here's a look at the official preview for this Thursday's episode, "The Escape":

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 6 "The Escape": An ancient beast escapes and threatens the existence of all vampires everywhere. Written by Jake Bender & Zach Dunn, and directed by Yana Gorskaya.

And in case you haven't heard, Guillen also hosts the After The Shadows after-show, which now has four episodes online. In the first, Guillen welcomes Kristen Schaal (The Guide) to discuss the season-opener. Following that, Novak and Aida Turturro checked in to discuss their episode & more. From there, production designer Shayne Fox takes viewers behind the scenes of the series. And then last week, the fivesome's favorite neighbors Anthony Antranik & Marissa Jaret Winokur stopped by:

From Guillermo outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status as bigwigs within the vampire community to Colin's 100th birthday, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more, here's a look at the third season's official trailer:

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.