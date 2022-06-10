What We Do in the Shadows S04 Teaser: Nandor Mumble Raps- We Think?

By now, fans of FX's What We Do in the Shadows know the deal. With the fourth season taking flight on July 12 and Seasons 5 & 6 already locked in, Laszlo (Matt Berry), (Baby) Colin (Mark Proksch), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) have every reason in the world to celebrate in Nadja's hot new nightclub. And that's where the focus returns to in the new teaser released earlier today. And while Nandor may have some issues with phrases like "clubbing" (more on that in a minute), it's clear he's down when it comes to "Mumble Rap." At least we think he is…?!?

With the series returning on July 12, here's a look at the newest teaser for FX's What We Do in the Shadows:

Now here's a look back at the two previously-released teasers offering viewers their first looks at how the nightclub scene is shaping up… and to be honest? It looks like it's doing them some good. Except we're not quite sure Nandor understands what "clubbing" means in 2022:

In the shocking season three finale of "What We Do in the Shadows," Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor's eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others. With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

Created by Jemaine Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers for What We Do in the Shadows, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.